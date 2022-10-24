Create New Account
Discerning False Teachers
Fire & Grace Church
July 31st, 2022

July 31st, 2022

Those who do not know God's Word really well will be deceived. False teachers know how to mix bits of truth in with their own doctrine and make themselves sound spiritual. The details matter! Love the truth, study God's Word, and do not allow false teachers to entertain your minds leading you astray.

" Great peace have they which love thy law: and nothing shall offend them." Psalm 119:165

deceptionjesus christdiscernmentwolvesfalse teachersdean odledan mohler

