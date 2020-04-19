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Coronavirus (COVID-19)- Interview with V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD.
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31 views • April 19, 2020
Mercola

Today, we continue to provide you information about the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of this recording, April 6, 2020, there are more than 1.4 million cases worldwide and 370,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., with New York City being one of the hotspots.1,2 Here, I interview Shiva Ayyadurai, who has a Ph.D. in systems biology from MIT.

• According to systems biologist Shiva Ayyadurai, Ph.D., the COVID-19 pandemic is being used to shift global wealth
• Systems biology deciphers the synergies within living systems to understand how to diagnose, assess and identify the underlying problem, and how to administer the most appropriate remedy
• The economic collapse is a result of precisely engineered governmental policies, even though those policies, superficially, appear to be in the public’s best interest
• Systems biology informs us one size does not fit all. Yet this knowledge is being ignored in this pandemic. Instead, everyone is told they must take the same precautions as those who are at high risk
• Fearmongering is being used to suppress antigovernment dissent, to crash the economy and issue medical mandates that could generate trillions of dollars in ongoing revenue in years to come

Read more: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/ar...

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Keywords
immune systemdrugscdcclintonvaccineeconomywhoagendapandemicpollutionbill gatesunemploymentfaucimercolawuhanshiva ayyaduraiengineeredcoronaviruscovid-19mit phdvatamin dvatamin c
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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