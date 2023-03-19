Call To Prayer-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 19 2023

Pastor's Plain Talk About Dry Services Without the Holy Spirit. Such Dead Works Will Never Do Anything For God. He Charges Himself and Us to Pray for the Prayer Meeting This Wednesday and for the Guest Speaker Next Sunday and That Our Singing and Teaching and Preaching Will All Be Empowered By God Our Saviour.
