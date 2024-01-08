8-10 FEET ALIENS (FALLEN ANGELIC ENTITIES) ATTACK MIAMI RESIDENTS IN+OUTSIDE MALL / WORMWOOD /READ 👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Today is 1/7/24..i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off you'll see some breaking news that actually occured on new years eve or new years day that occured in miami Florida. Tons of police cars were seen all the way down a main strip in Miami. News came out right away saying oh just young kids fighting with sticks while others said people were shooting guns. Others are asking what all truly happened as what others are called just like occured in Las Vegas months back when the quote "alien" in reality fallen angelic interdimensional beings that are fallen and demonic in nature landed in the back yard of a familys house in Las Vegas Nevada and that footage was real and yes beings were seen there 8 to 10 feet height as real video and picture footage was seen there. Now again 8-10 foot entities I feel are fallen and demonic were seen supposedly by many witnesses. As more than one supposedly of these beings attacked people in the Miami Florida mall and outside and people came out saying guys were shooting at the beings attacking people as you'll see people run out of the mall. You'll see a literal figure walking behind cop cars where police surrounded it. Someone from a top balcony across the street recorded birds eye view seeing not kids but something that looked tall and morphed as it walked as people said these things were physical yet could vanish and re-appear just as demonic and fallen entities can do and it's only going to get worse soon. As someone personally myself who has been attacked by very real demons physically in my last place where id be scratched so bad to the point bleeding for minutes and seeing a spiritual figure with my mom the same day and a whole lot more the reality is there's real angels of God and demons and fallen angels of Satan. We know when yeshua Jesus raptures or takes Christians up into heaven in a split second then judgement of 7 years hits the earth we know quote (aliens) in reality fallen angels will be the excuse governments will give why people disappeared. What's coming isn't fake and it's no project blue beam but reality and what's coming with nibiru the comet planet of the planet x system what they call anunnaki are fallen angels just as ones already here and in the earth will be released to hurt and kill many as revelation chapter 9 of the bible says that clearly. Anyways in Miami people said lights and police scanners and electricity were cut off for hours. For teens? I'm not buying that just as there's a picture out from another location supposedly in Miami showing supposedly one of the entities from a overlooking back side view. Cops scanners said terrorist and battery against someone it sounded like though you be the judge. You'll see a supposed witness a younger black man tell what he saw though weird I saw another video where the male black witness said he just made it up not to freak out. Though did he make it up or was he threatened by someone in government? Many clips belong to others for this topic I'm sharing. You'll see new footage caught by me of one of the large red planet bodies I am not sure if it's of the planet x system or 1 of 2 of massive bodies that invaded earths solar system after the planet x system started coming in between 2002-2007. You'll see the massive red planet body caught by me on European sky cameras. You'll see new NASA footage by me from NASA seeds camera looking at the sun and NASA stereo ahead camera. As you'll see different planet x system bodies that have passed the sun the last few days caught by me. You'll see skies were blood red I believe near over Indonesia again from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x just as is happening Globally. Same with waters and the same thing occured during the 10 biblical plagues that were worldwide in moses' day for the same exact reason. That footage is credited in my video the persons channel. You'll see a picture credited to an Instagram user and more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my main notes are always above all other comments. Thanks for coming by...





