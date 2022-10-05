TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Part 3 of 3, Sandy hook Update. Oct. 2

Tues, Oct. 4 Update from USSC, by Jim:
It appears that my Appeal to Stay did not catch up with the Petition for Writ it complements and that the Stay will be reviewed this coming Friday and decision announced on Monday. In my view, the Supreme Court has not simply erred but committed an egregious blunder. Look at the question I posed to the Court, which it has now affirmed to be the case. This is a legal catastrophe.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.