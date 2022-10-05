Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Part 3 of 3, Sandy hook Update. Oct. 2
36 views
channel image
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Published 2 months ago |

Tues, Oct. 4 Update from USSC, by Jim:

It appears that my Appeal to Stay did not catch up with the Petition for Writ it complements and that the Stay will be reviewed this coming Friday and decision announced on Monday. In my view, the Supreme Court has not simply erred but committed an egregious blunder. Look at the question I posed to the Court, which it has now affirmed to be the case. This is a legal catastrophe.

Keywords
false flagsandy hookconspiracynobody diedpolitics and current events

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket