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Sanders: Biden is the big loser in this impeachment battle, not Trump
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10 views • January 31, 2020
Speaker Pelosi's decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate will go down as one of the 'dumbest political moves,' says Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders, former White House press secretary.
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