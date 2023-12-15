Listen in as I talk to a friend about Swollen Legs and what I would consider and possibly do to reduce the Edema in the legs.
Lymphadenopathy, Lymphedema, Kidney Failure, Chronic Heart Failure are mentioned.
This in not medical advice!!
