MK Ultra Super Soldiers, Swedish twins on duty. Madness in the Fast Lane.

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In 2008, BBC cameras filmed two Swedish sisters throwing themselves into traffic on the M6. When it was shown on BBC One, nearly 7 million viewers were glued to their screens, and millions more watched it later. The footage was shocking. One previewer wrote "On no account miss this documentary. It opens with what is perhaps the most extraordinary footage I've seen on TV". But this amazing footage was only part of an even more incredible story, one which could not be told at the time for legal reasons.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEzRaonnoRc
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More Info :
The Bizarre Case Of Twins Ursula And Sabina Eriksson
http://www.the13thfloor.tv/2016/11/10/the-bizarre-case-of-ursula-and-sabina-eriksson/
Ursula and Sabina: A Madness Shared By Two
https://redice.tv/news/ursula-and-sabina-a-madness-shared-by-two