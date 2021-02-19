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Germans Say NO To Jab / Hugo Talks
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131 views • February 19, 2021
German healthcare facilities have reported Several hundred thousand Astra Zenica vials sitting unused and rampant 'no shows' at scheduled appointments.
Topical Digest comment, (If there was a real threat to peoples health and a risk of death from an alleged virus, do you honestly believe there would be this fiasco going on. NO, people would be fighting to get to the front of the queue. THIS IS WHY WE HAVE A FAKE PLANDEMIC. It is either that or people have decided they are not convinced by the argument of a cobbled together jab concoction is a good thing to take against an alleged virus when even if you got the virus you would have 99.7% survival rate WITHOUT A VACCINE OR SPECIALIST MEDICAL TREATMENT so the jab take up is not as good as the MSM would have us all believe.)
Germans Say NO To Jab / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Topical Digest comment, (If there was a real threat to peoples health and a risk of death from an alleged virus, do you honestly believe there would be this fiasco going on. NO, people would be fighting to get to the front of the queue. THIS IS WHY WE HAVE A FAKE PLANDEMIC. It is either that or people have decided they are not convinced by the argument of a cobbled together jab concoction is a good thing to take against an alleged virus when even if you got the virus you would have 99.7% survival rate WITHOUT A VACCINE OR SPECIALIST MEDICAL TREATMENT so the jab take up is not as good as the MSM would have us all believe.)
Germans Say NO To Jab / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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