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Groenendijk valt onze Koeman lastig!
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159 views • September 07, 2020
Wat een mafkees, *koekoek* Groenendijk valt Koeman lastig, die gewoon even een patatje oorlog en een kroketje is gaan halen.
Maar ja, Koeman heeft een geweldige auto die Groenendijk nooit zal hebben. En dus valt hij Koeman lastig, hoe genant is dat. En hoe asociaal!
Hulde voor het geduld van onze held Koeman! Wij hadden nooit zoveel geduld gehad.
Maar ja, Koeman heeft een geweldige auto die Groenendijk nooit zal hebben. En dus valt hij Koeman lastig, hoe genant is dat. En hoe asociaal!
Hulde voor het geduld van onze held Koeman! Wij hadden nooit zoveel geduld gehad.
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