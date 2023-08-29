💥 Destruction of the military echelon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction.

➡️The reconnaissance unit of the Russian armed forces revealed the arrival of a military echelon with artillery ammunition at the unloading station.

➡️The coordinates of the target were promptly transferred to the crew of the ground-based missile system, which delivered a high-precision strike.

➡️As a result of the defeat of the military echelon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wagons with artillery ammunition, about 30 servicemen and up to 10 pieces of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed.