Don't Talk to Strangers Ronnie James Dio

Holy Diver, Released on May 25, 1983, the album has been hailed by critics as Dio's best work and a classic staple in the heavy metal genre. The album was certified gold in the US on September 12, 1984, and platinum on March 21, 1989. In the UK it attained Silver certification (60,000 units sold) by the British Phonographic Industry, achieving this in January 1986, at the same time as The Last in Line.

The album art is illustrated by Randy Berrett. It features the band's mascot Murray, a demonic creature, pulling or whipping a snapped metal chain and a man wearing a Catholic priest's attire flailing and splashing around in a body of water, wrapped up and locked in the other end of the broken chain. Dio was quick to argue that appearances are misleading, that it could just as easily be a priest killing a devil, wanting people not to "judge a book by its cover".

Murray is featured on several other Dio albums.

Side 1 Track 5

Don't Talk to Strangers

Written by: Ronnie James Dio

Don't talk to strangers

Mh-mh

Don't talk to strangers

'Cause they're only there to do you harm

Don't write in starlight

'Cause the words may come out real

Don't hide in doorways

You may find the key that opens up your soul

Don't go to Heaven 'cause it's really only Hell

Don't smell the flowers

They're an evil drug to make you lose your mind

Don't dream of women, 'cause they only bring you down

Hey you, you know me, you've touched me, I'm real

I'm forever the one that lets you look and see and

And feel me

I'm danger, I'm the stranger

And I, I'm darkness, I'm anger, I'm pain

I, I'm master

The evil song you sing inside your brain

Drive you insane, don't talk

Don't let them inside your mind, yeah

Run away, run away, go!

No, no

Don't let them in your mind

Protect your soul

Don't dance in darkness

You may stumble and you're sure to fall

Don't write in starlight

'Cause the words may come out real

Don't talk to strangers, 'cause they're only there to make you sad

Don't dream of women, 'cause they'll only bring you down

Yeah

Run, run, run, run away!