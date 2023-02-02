Don't Talk to Strangers Ronnie James Dio

Holy Diver, Released on May 25, 1983, the album has been hailed by critics as Dio's best work and a classic staple in the heavy metal genre. The album was certified gold in the US on September 12, 1984, and platinum on March 21, 1989. In the UK it attained Silver certification (60,000 units sold) by the British Phonographic Industry, achieving this in January 1986, at the same time as The Last in Line.
The album art is illustrated by Randy Berrett. It features the band's mascot Murray, a demonic creature, pulling or whipping a snapped metal chain and a man wearing a Catholic priest's attire flailing and splashing around in a body of water, wrapped up and locked in the other end of the broken chain. Dio was quick to argue that appearances are misleading, that it could just as easily be a priest killing a devil, wanting people not to "judge a book by its cover".
Murray is featured on several other Dio albums.
Side 1 Track 5
Don't Talk to Strangers
1983 Holy Diver
Don't Talk to Strangers
Written by: Ronnie James Dio
Album: Holy Diver
Released: 1983
Don't talk to strangers
Mh-mh
Don't talk to strangers
'Cause they're only there to do you harm
Don't write in starlight
'Cause the words may come out real
Don't hide in doorways
You may find the key that opens up your soul
Don't go to Heaven 'cause it's really only Hell
Don't smell the flowers
They're an evil drug to make you lose your mind
Don't dream of women, 'cause they only bring you down
Hey you, you know me, you've touched me, I'm real
I'm forever the one that lets you look and see and
And feel me
I'm danger, I'm the stranger
And I, I'm darkness, I'm anger, I'm pain
I, I'm master
The evil song you sing inside your brain
Drive you insane, don't talk
Don't let them inside your mind, yeah
Run away, run away, go!
No, no
Don't let them in your mind
Protect your soul
Don't dance in darkness
You may stumble and you're sure to fall
Don't write in starlight
'Cause the words may come out real
Don't talk to strangers, 'cause they're only there to make you sad
Don't dream of women, 'cause they'll only bring you down
Yeah
Run, run, run, run away!
