© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chatgpt conversation regarding demeaning. This application used the words that were fed into the conversation. Mine and Chatgpt. I believe that we can not run away from this new technology but to use it to expose reality to what is fiction. It is easy to put our head in the sand. It is hard to examine the realities of life when we believe what the world has taught us. This technology has the capability to bring truth as well as lies to the forefront of our lives.