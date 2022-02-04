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Whose Possible F@lse Fl@g Set Up? - LYING FU@KS? - MUST WATCH EXCHANGE between ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTER & STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON. Was He Caught in a Web of Deceit? 020322
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40 views • February 04, 2022
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1489336004637044746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Reporter: “It’s an action that you say they have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that. [...] This is like - crisis actors? Really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now.”
MUST WATCH EXCHANGE between ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTER & STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON, Ted Price 020322
Must-watch exchange between @APDiploWriter Matt Lee and @StateDeptSpox Ned Price.
Reporter: “It’s an action that you say they have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that. [...] This is like - crisis actors? Really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now.”
MUST WATCH EXCHANGE between ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTER & STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON, Ted Price 020322
Must-watch exchange between @APDiploWriter Matt Lee and @StateDeptSpox Ned Price.
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