03/21/2023 Appearing on Conservative Daily Podcast, Ava said: “I only take live interviews because we don't know if someone behind the recorded interviews will target us, as VICE has done. I will go wherever someone wants us of NFSC to talk about these stories and the truth, no matter which party. As long as you are human, this is your fight, because our enemy is the soldiers of Satan, the Chinese Communist Party.”





03/21/2023 Ava参加“保守派每日播报”(Conservative Daily)节目时表示，我只接受直播采访，因为我们不知道录制的采访背后会不会有人针对我们，就像VICE做过的那样。只要有人希望我们新中国联邦去讨论这些故事和真相，我都会去，无论是哪个党派。只要你是人类，这就是你的战斗，因为我们的敌人是撒旦之子——中国共产党。



