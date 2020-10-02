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Robert F. Kennedy Jr - Historic Speech in Berlin [Chinese subtitle] 小羅伯特·甘迺迪在德國柏林的歷史性演講 2020
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22 views • October 02, 2020
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHBzjfS3PdU
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHBzjfS3PdU
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