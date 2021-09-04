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The FLOE Show 2 – FDA approval of the non-vaxxines; graphene oxide & its connection to 5G & technocracy
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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CLAIRE EDWARDS, former UN staffer, campaigner For Life on Earth. My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

RACHAEL L. McINTOSH, author / artist / politically unaffiliated candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island.
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Twitter: @ShadowCitizen1
Books: https://rachaellmcintosh.com/books/
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf

JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety:
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com

CONVERSATION

The vaxxines are still in open clinical trials: Insights into the European public data on conditional marketing authorisations for the four COVID-19 vaccines (30 March 2021): https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/insights-into-the-european-public-data-on-cmas-30321.html

Dr Mike Yeadon's & Dr Meryl Nass response to the FDA approval: https://asmaa-algarve.org/covid-19/vaccines/dr-mike-yeadon-s-dr-meryl-nass-response-to-the-fda-approval
FDA “approval letter”: https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download

On the legality of a mandatory Covid vaccination: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/legality-of-mandating-covid-vaccines.html

Fierce Pharma: Moderna locks up Spikevax name in Europe, joins Pfizer's Comirnaty in wait for official brand approval in U.S. https://www.fiercepharma.com/marketing/moderna-secures-spikevax-name-europe-joins-pfizer-s-comirnaty-awaiting-official-name-and

FDA “approval letter”: https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download

Rest in peace: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/rest-in-peace.html

Biotech analyst says FDA approval is checkmate for Pfizer, 25.8.21: https://www.brighteon.com/a396839c-1540-41f2-b3a1-ecae660bedef

France: Criminal Complaint on "Vaccines" (= gene therapy) - Association Réaction 19, 16.12.20: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/france-criminal-complaint-on-vaccines--gene-therapy-association-re769action-19-16122020.html

French study: the vaxxed are magnetic!: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/french-study-vaxxed-are-magnetic.html

FDA authorizes REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-authorizes-regen-cov-monoclonal-antibody-therapy-post-exposure-prophylaxis-prevention-covid-19

Paramedic uses meter to measure emissions from vaxxed people & explains many things, 30.6.21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yq7tpAMs8z6p/

Graphene oxide in all vaccines makes the vaccinated walking time bombs: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/graphene-oxide-in-all-vaccines-makes-the-vaccinated-walking-time-bombs.html

Stew Peters & Dr. Jane Ruby: German doctors examine blood & vials: horrific, 18.8.21: https://rumble.com/vldggh-vaxxed-blood-examined-kids-dead-in-australia-forced-child-gender-transition.html

Crystalline structures form in Pfizer Comirnaty vaxxine, 9.8.21: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8e06KfDWMM

Notes: Cathode-Anode-Cathode structure found in AstraZeneca vaccination vial, 24.8.21: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/diode.html

Dr. Young reveals graphene, aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaxxines, 27.8.21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Swiss university finds AstraZeneca vaxxine two thirds contaminated, June 2021: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/vaxx.html

Japan suspends 1.6 million doses of Moderna vaxxine after reports of metal [magnetic] contamination, 26.8.21: https://www.theepochtimes.com/japan-suspends-1-63-million-doses-of-moderna-vaccine-after-reports-of-contamination_3966233.html

Vaxxine vials 99% graphene oxide to work with 5G, 11.7.21: https://prepareforchange.net/2021/07/11/breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed/

Dr Charles Hoffe talks long-term effects of the vaxxines: blood clots, death in 3 years, 15.7.21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qsTbE4yYxSC8/

Doctor explains "shedding" or transmission from vaxxenated to unvaxxenated, 27.5.21: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnHifHL0JeQ&;t=2s

The American States Assemblies: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org

Common Law: https://commonlaw.earth/uk/; https://learncommonlaw.today; https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/action.html

For more referencies, please see here: https://rumble.com/vm2y5q-the-floe-show-2-fda-approval-of-the-non-vaxxines-graphene-oxide-and-its-con.html
Keywords
geoengineeringvaccineblm5ggenocidedepopulationagenda 2030freemasonrywar on humanitysradigital currencywireless technologyplandemicgreat resetcovid vaccinesgraphene
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