© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FLOE Show 2 – FDA approval of the non-vaxxines; graphene oxide & its connection to 5G & technocracy
Follow
2
Share
Report
226 views • September 04, 2021
CLAIRE EDWARDS, former UN staffer, campaigner For Life on Earth. My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH, author / artist / politically unaffiliated candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island.
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Twitter: @ShadowCitizen1
Books: https://rachaellmcintosh.com/books/
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety:
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CONVERSATION
The vaxxines are still in open clinical trials: Insights into the European public data on conditional marketing authorisations for the four COVID-19 vaccines (30 March 2021): https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/insights-into-the-european-public-data-on-cmas-30321.html
Dr Mike Yeadon's & Dr Meryl Nass response to the FDA approval: https://asmaa-algarve.org/covid-19/vaccines/dr-mike-yeadon-s-dr-meryl-nass-response-to-the-fda-approval
FDA “approval letter”: https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
On the legality of a mandatory Covid vaccination: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/legality-of-mandating-covid-vaccines.html
Fierce Pharma: Moderna locks up Spikevax name in Europe, joins Pfizer's Comirnaty in wait for official brand approval in U.S. https://www.fiercepharma.com/marketing/moderna-secures-spikevax-name-europe-joins-pfizer-s-comirnaty-awaiting-official-name-and
FDA “approval letter”: https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Rest in peace: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/rest-in-peace.html
Biotech analyst says FDA approval is checkmate for Pfizer, 25.8.21: https://www.brighteon.com/a396839c-1540-41f2-b3a1-ecae660bedef
France: Criminal Complaint on "Vaccines" (= gene therapy) - Association Réaction 19, 16.12.20: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/france-criminal-complaint-on-vaccines--gene-therapy-association-re769action-19-16122020.html
French study: the vaxxed are magnetic!: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/french-study-vaxxed-are-magnetic.html
FDA authorizes REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-authorizes-regen-cov-monoclonal-antibody-therapy-post-exposure-prophylaxis-prevention-covid-19
Paramedic uses meter to measure emissions from vaxxed people & explains many things, 30.6.21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yq7tpAMs8z6p/
Graphene oxide in all vaccines makes the vaccinated walking time bombs: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/graphene-oxide-in-all-vaccines-makes-the-vaccinated-walking-time-bombs.html
Stew Peters & Dr. Jane Ruby: German doctors examine blood & vials: horrific, 18.8.21: https://rumble.com/vldggh-vaxxed-blood-examined-kids-dead-in-australia-forced-child-gender-transition.html
Crystalline structures form in Pfizer Comirnaty vaxxine, 9.8.21: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8e06KfDWMM
Notes: Cathode-Anode-Cathode structure found in AstraZeneca vaccination vial, 24.8.21: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/diode.html
Dr. Young reveals graphene, aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaxxines, 27.8.21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Swiss university finds AstraZeneca vaxxine two thirds contaminated, June 2021: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/vaxx.html
Japan suspends 1.6 million doses of Moderna vaxxine after reports of metal [magnetic] contamination, 26.8.21: https://www.theepochtimes.com/japan-suspends-1-63-million-doses-of-moderna-vaccine-after-reports-of-contamination_3966233.html
Vaxxine vials 99% graphene oxide to work with 5G, 11.7.21: https://prepareforchange.net/2021/07/11/breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed/
Dr Charles Hoffe talks long-term effects of the vaxxines: blood clots, death in 3 years, 15.7.21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qsTbE4yYxSC8/
Doctor explains "shedding" or transmission from vaxxenated to unvaxxenated, 27.5.21: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnHifHL0JeQ&;t=2s
The American States Assemblies: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org
Common Law: https://commonlaw.earth/uk/; https://learncommonlaw.today; https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/action.html
For more referencies, please see here: https://rumble.com/vm2y5q-the-floe-show-2-fda-approval-of-the-non-vaxxines-graphene-oxide-and-its-con.html
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH, author / artist / politically unaffiliated candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island.
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Twitter: @ShadowCitizen1
Books: https://rachaellmcintosh.com/books/
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety:
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CONVERSATION
The vaxxines are still in open clinical trials: Insights into the European public data on conditional marketing authorisations for the four COVID-19 vaccines (30 March 2021): https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/insights-into-the-european-public-data-on-cmas-30321.html
Dr Mike Yeadon's & Dr Meryl Nass response to the FDA approval: https://asmaa-algarve.org/covid-19/vaccines/dr-mike-yeadon-s-dr-meryl-nass-response-to-the-fda-approval
FDA “approval letter”: https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
On the legality of a mandatory Covid vaccination: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/legality-of-mandating-covid-vaccines.html
Fierce Pharma: Moderna locks up Spikevax name in Europe, joins Pfizer's Comirnaty in wait for official brand approval in U.S. https://www.fiercepharma.com/marketing/moderna-secures-spikevax-name-europe-joins-pfizer-s-comirnaty-awaiting-official-name-and
FDA “approval letter”: https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Rest in peace: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/rest-in-peace.html
Biotech analyst says FDA approval is checkmate for Pfizer, 25.8.21: https://www.brighteon.com/a396839c-1540-41f2-b3a1-ecae660bedef
France: Criminal Complaint on "Vaccines" (= gene therapy) - Association Réaction 19, 16.12.20: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/france-criminal-complaint-on-vaccines--gene-therapy-association-re769action-19-16122020.html
French study: the vaxxed are magnetic!: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/french-study-vaxxed-are-magnetic.html
FDA authorizes REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-authorizes-regen-cov-monoclonal-antibody-therapy-post-exposure-prophylaxis-prevention-covid-19
Paramedic uses meter to measure emissions from vaxxed people & explains many things, 30.6.21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yq7tpAMs8z6p/
Graphene oxide in all vaccines makes the vaccinated walking time bombs: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/graphene-oxide-in-all-vaccines-makes-the-vaccinated-walking-time-bombs.html
Stew Peters & Dr. Jane Ruby: German doctors examine blood & vials: horrific, 18.8.21: https://rumble.com/vldggh-vaxxed-blood-examined-kids-dead-in-australia-forced-child-gender-transition.html
Crystalline structures form in Pfizer Comirnaty vaxxine, 9.8.21: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8e06KfDWMM
Notes: Cathode-Anode-Cathode structure found in AstraZeneca vaccination vial, 24.8.21: https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/diode.html
Dr. Young reveals graphene, aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaxxines, 27.8.21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Swiss university finds AstraZeneca vaxxine two thirds contaminated, June 2021: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/vaxx.html
Japan suspends 1.6 million doses of Moderna vaxxine after reports of metal [magnetic] contamination, 26.8.21: https://www.theepochtimes.com/japan-suspends-1-63-million-doses-of-moderna-vaccine-after-reports-of-contamination_3966233.html
Vaxxine vials 99% graphene oxide to work with 5G, 11.7.21: https://prepareforchange.net/2021/07/11/breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed/
Dr Charles Hoffe talks long-term effects of the vaxxines: blood clots, death in 3 years, 15.7.21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qsTbE4yYxSC8/
Doctor explains "shedding" or transmission from vaxxenated to unvaxxenated, 27.5.21: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnHifHL0JeQ&;t=2s
The American States Assemblies: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org
Common Law: https://commonlaw.earth/uk/; https://learncommonlaw.today; https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/action.html
For more referencies, please see here: https://rumble.com/vm2y5q-the-floe-show-2-fda-approval-of-the-non-vaxxines-graphene-oxide-and-its-con.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.