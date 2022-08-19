The Book of Genesis, Chapters 1 and 2, Plus Some End Times/Current Events Info

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
*PLEASE NOTE-This was intended to post YESTERDAY, but it did not due to SLOW INTERNET. Reading the book of Genesis, chapters 1 and 2. God ends the First Earth Age with the overthrow and then the earth "became void". On the sixth day God created man and called it "very good", then on the seventh day He rested, thereby creating and sanctifying the Sabbath. On the eighth day God created Eth-Ha-Adam, ruddy-faced-man, whom God called Adam and made him the husbandman of The Garden of Eden, which foreshadows in its way the husbandry of Christ in regard to His church. Also discuss some developments in the continued collapse of civilization as we move through these last days. God's love, peace and care be upon you.