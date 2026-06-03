Joe Kent says equation doesn’t add up - torches US Amb Huckabee, on $3.8B Israel aid rip-off - Piers Morgan, clip

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That equation doesn’t add up: Ex-US counterterrorism chief torches $3.8B Israel aid as rip-off
Joe Kent eviscerates US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s logic that $3.8 billion in aid to Israel is justified because the Zionist state spends much of it on American weapons.
🔊“If we want to have a healthy military industrial base for our own country, then we should take that $3.8 billion, not give it to the Israelis, and we should spend it on American weapons for our own reserves, which are running low right now because of the war in Iran, because of the war in Ukraine,” notes the ex-US counterterrorism chief.
In terms of what the Israelis give the US in return, he questions reliance on their intelligence.
🗣“We don't do a good enough job of having our own capabilities to fact check what the Israelis are giving us.”
In his opinion, the US ought to rethink its relationship with Israel and say: “What effect does that have on America right now?”
💬“Just look at the US history of trying to intervene in between the Lebanese and the Israelis. It's gotten us nothing but death and destruction. And I just think that equation just does not add up in terms of what we give the Israelis.”