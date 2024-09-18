There were probably several exploding radios in the photographed building.

Pagers, which caused hundreds of people in Lebanon to suffer, emitted an audible signal before the explosion, prompting many to bring the devices to their faces, writes the New York Times.

For example, the injured Iranian ambassador acted in this way. The newspaper reports that he lost one eye and nearly lost the other.

Each of the pagers that exploded in Lebanon contained up to 20 grams of explosives, a Lebanese source told Al Jazeera.

Russia strongly condemns the unprecedented attack on Lebanon and its citizens, extends condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. Russia views the series of pager explosions in Lebanon as yet another act of hybrid warfare against the country, stated Maria Zakharova.

The organizers of the pager explosions in Lebanon sought to ignite large-scale armed confrontation, aiming to provoke a major war, Zakharova emphasized.

Russia calls for a thorough investigation of this act of terrorism and for all those responsible to be held accountable.

