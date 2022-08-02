COACH DAVE AND SUPREME COURT VICTORY FOR RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

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Aug 1, 2022
Did you know that the Constitution was not written to give us rights? It was put in place to restrict government!
This high-spirited discourse between Peggy and Coach Dave will do more than boost your morale. It will give you some solid talking points about our God-given rights and the Constitution that protects them.