The Church's Self-Demolition! Why Is God Allowing this Confusion in the Church Is it The End?
Published Yesterday

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Dec 20, 2023


From the Forums of the Virgin Mary! Many things in the Bible do not adapt to our modern day life and thus theologians choose to adapt or modify the morals of the bible to suit our modern day ideals.


And we also see the Church adapt to the thinking of the world.


This criterion has been taken by the hierarchy of the Church as we have seen recently.


And the question is why is God allowing it?


Here we will talk about whether this thesis of the modernists is correct or if God allows it because he has other, longer-term intentions.


Source: https://forosdelavirgen.org/confusion...



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAhddL_tBI4


