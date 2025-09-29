Netanyahu: TikTok is Most Important ‘Weapon’ to be Purchased in Propaganda War

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, met today with American social media influencers and told them that TikTok is the “most important” “weapon” in the fight to secure Israel’s base on the right.

“Weapons change over time… the most important ones are on social media,” Netanyahu said, before quizzing the group on what’s the most important one that is being “purchased” right now. One influencer guessed “bots.” Netanyahu corrected them: “TikTok.” He added that the other key platform is X, stressing Elon Musk is “not an enemy” and must be engaged.

He urged the content creators to help secure support on the right for the Israeli apartheid state.

https://x.com/DropSiteNews/status/1971741657834934453

Further Info:

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=315939

