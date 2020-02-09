Beach Metal Detecting: Why We "Hunt the Cuts"

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I figured it'd be a good opportunity to illustrate (with the help of those clips from Gig's 2 videos) just what cuts are and why we might hunt them when they show up.
Of course, I reached out to Steve (@Gigmaster) to ask his permission to use a couple of snippets in this video and he readily agreed.
If you'd like to see the first video where he shows the 3-5 foot deep cuts, click here: https://youtu.be/KclPoGyBJuw
Here is the 2nd video where the cuts have washed away after the sand was pushed back in by the action of the waves and wind: https://youtu.be/MjGNYgK2qH4
Enjoy!! 👍Please like, share and subscribe!👍
Just a media guy who likes return on his investment.. AND #metaldetecting 😉
Metal Detecting videos while traveling may include North Carolina, Florida, Peru SA