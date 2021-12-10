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Elon Musk Neuralink Warnlng! There Is No Going Back After This...[09.12.2021]
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194 views • December 10, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! - Dec 7, 2021, 12:00 PM
Elon Musk said Neuralink hopes to start implanting its brain chips in humans in 2022, later than he anticipated
https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-neuralink-hopes-to-start-human-testing-2022-2021-12?r=US&;IR=T
20,717 Views dec 9, 2021
A Call 4 An UPRISING - 56K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YnYxwc6qNJg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Elon Musk said Neuralink hopes to start implanting its brain chips in humans in 2022, later than he anticipated
https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-neuralink-hopes-to-start-human-testing-2022-2021-12?r=US&;IR=T
20,717 Views dec 9, 2021
A Call 4 An UPRISING - 56K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YnYxwc6qNJg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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