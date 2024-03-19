The Fallacies Of Virology & Inversion Of Natural Health

Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory
* The pseudo-science of virology is full of logical fallacies that any inquisitive person can recognize.
* There is an alternative theory that does not have massive funding from spurious foundations and Nobel prizes to convince the public of its validity.
* Terrain theory tells us that most of what we are told is a disease, is nothing more than the symptoms of a natural bodily process of healing and repairing tissues damaged from stress and external toxins.
* For the past 100 years, cabal families and foundations have created a world of chaos and discord.
* Perhaps Terrain theory is correct and the ancients were right — and we have been given a perfect divine vessel that will protect us so long as we look after it and live in accordance with the common good.
Reese Reports | 19 March 2024
