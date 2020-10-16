Joe Biden Brags about getting Ukranian Prosecutor Fired



In his own words, with video cameras rolling, Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire the prosecutor investigating Burmisa Holdings, who Hunter was on the board of. .“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” ….(Quid Pro Quo).... “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations event, insisting that President Obama was in on the threat. Interviews with a half-dozen senior Ukrainian officials confirm Biden’s account, though they claim the pressure was applied over several months in late 2015 and early 2016, not just six hours of one dramatic day. The prosecutor that got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member. Also a few weeks ago the head of Burisma Holdings, has been INDICTED by Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General for money laundering and corruption! There are laws against Bribery.