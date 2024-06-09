Why it's important to understand Hamas’s political wing, with Helena Cobban (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-

8 Jun 2024 The Electronic Intifada Podcast

We are joined by Helena Cobban to discuss the prospects for the ceasefire proposal and other regional and global developments. Helena, a writer and author with decades of experience and knowledge about the region, is the director of Just World Educational.





One of the organization’s latest projects is called “Understanding Hamas and Why That Matters.”





This series of public conversations and other educational resources is inspired by the observation that the broad, dishonest and often virulent campaign of demonization that Israel and Western powers have long maintained against Hamas constitutes a serious obstacle in the path of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a just peace.





Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, Ali Abunimah and Jon Elmer of The Electronic Intifada were joined by Helena Cobban on the day 243 of the livestream. You can watch the entire broadcast here: https://youtube.com/live/SqCbhhONu7Q





