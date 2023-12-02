Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SOMEONE IS PAYING TOP DOLLAR | James O’Keefe, J6 Prisoners, Tiktok Influencers - Breanna Morello; The Pentagon Cannot Account for THIS Money! - Dr. Kirk Elliott; Nehemiah Strong | FOC Show
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
645 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
30 views
Published 20 hours ago

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900


Breanna Morello

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello

SUBSTACK: https://breannamorello.substack.com/


John Dyslin

WEBSITE: www.johndyslin.com


SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover


Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]

Keywords
emotionalmentalphysical

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket