SOMEONE IS PAYING TOP DOLLAR | James O’Keefe, J6 Prisoners, Tiktok Influencers - Breanna Morello; The Pentagon Cannot Account for THIS Money! - Dr. Kirk Elliott; Nehemiah Strong | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com





To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

▶ https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900





Breanna Morello

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello

SUBSTACK: https://breannamorello.substack.com/





John Dyslin

WEBSITE: www.johndyslin.com





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]