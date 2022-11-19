Create New Account
Ignorance Is Strength!
Son of the Republic
Published 9 days ago |

Free Speech Under Attack

* [Bidan] administration wants to silence the opposition.

* They wanted the [Mary Poppins] lady to further force a nanny state on us.

* We were very close to having an insane, loony [wo]man monitor our every word.

* They scrapped the outrageous Ministry of Truth, but are still trying to censor speech.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2022

Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertycorruptionpolice statesocialismtucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmentliberalismfreedom of speechfascismtyrannychris bedfordprogressivismthought policeleftismtotalitarianismmob ruleauthoritarianism

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
logo

