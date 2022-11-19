Ignorance Is Strength!

Free Speech Under Attack
* [Bidan] administration wants to silence the opposition.
* They wanted the [Mary Poppins] lady to further force a nanny state on us.
* We were very close to having an insane, loony [wo]man monitor our every word.
* They scrapped the outrageous Ministry of Truth, but are still trying to censor speech.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2022
