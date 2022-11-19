Ignorance Is Strength!

Free Speech Under Attack

* [Bidan] administration wants to silence the opposition.

* They wanted the [Mary Poppins] lady to further force a nanny state on us.

* We were very close to having an insane, loony [wo]man monitor our every word.

* They scrapped the outrageous Ministry of Truth, but are still trying to censor speech.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2022