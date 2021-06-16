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The Real Story - OAN Criminalizing Election Integrity with State Sen. Wendy Rogers
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120 views • June 16, 2021
Wendy Rogers, State Senator representing Arizona’s 6th legislative district, gives The Real Story on Biden’s assault on the right to vote and why the Democrats want to criminalize election integrity.
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