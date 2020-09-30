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#YouTubeRegrets - #PropagandaWatch
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65 views • September 30, 2020
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37805
Are you concerned that watching YouTube-recommended CNN propaganda has turned you into a raging imperial warmonger? Or that that MSNBC video in the sidebar harmed you with its medical misinformation? Well, the Mozilla Foundation wants to hear all about your #YouTubeRegrets.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Are you concerned that watching YouTube-recommended CNN propaganda has turned you into a raging imperial warmonger? Or that that MSNBC video in the sidebar harmed you with its medical misinformation? Well, the Mozilla Foundation wants to hear all about your #YouTubeRegrets.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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