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Netflix Releases ‘Gay Jesus’ Christmas Special
I'm Just A Dude
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7 views • December 13, 2019
🙏🙏 Netflix Releases ‘Gay Jesus’ Christmas Special 🙏🙏

Netflix has just released a “gay Jesus” Christmas special called The First Temptation of Christ.

The Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos (which literally translates to “back door”) appears to have a real hang-up about our Lord and Christianity in general. Last December the group released The Last Hangover on Netflix, a movie that blends Christ’s Last Supper with his disciples and The Hangover into a night of drunken debauchery where Jesus disappears.

This year, in this new Christmas special, Jesus turns 30 and brings his gay boyfriend home to meet Mary and Joseph.

Already, 1.14 million Brazilians have signed a Change.org petition asking Netflix to remove the movie.

🙏🙏 Netflix Releases ‘Gay Jesus’ Christmas Special 🙏🙏
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👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:

1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor

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And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.

So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.

Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
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✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻

▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/12/12/netflix-releases-gay-jesus-christmas-special/
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Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/

Music: Beam Me Up by Spazz Cardigan
Video Link: https://youtu.be/pTYePtK6REg
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🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
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#Netflix #GayJesus #ChristmasSpecial
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Keywords
newsbiblegodgospelchristjesussalvationchristmaschristiantruthchristianitychurchhistorynetflixworshiplordpastorsevangelicalschristmas specialim just a dudegay jesusthe first temptation of christ
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