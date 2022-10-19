MEET ELON MUSK, TECHNOCRACTIC HUCKSTER

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Corbett Report

corbettreport





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/musk/

Elon Musk is back in the headlines again (not that he ever really went away). He's going to save free speech on Twitter (honest)! He's going to end the war on Ukraine (that he supported with Starlink)! He's going to give Taiwan to the Chinese (and not just because of Tesla's Shanghai factory)! Yes, Elon Musk is a WEF Young Global Leader and a self-promoting charlatan who would have amounted to absolutely nothing without unrelenting support from government and his globalist pals, and he is the next white hat saviour that is being set up to mislead the masses with their next hopium fix. But as James peels back the layers of this technocratic huckster, you'll find that it's even worse than that . . .