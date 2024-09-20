© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.
In Revelation 3:18, we read: I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.
We are to ask God to anoint our eyes with eyesalve that we may see the truth of Christ.
