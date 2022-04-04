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Lavrov Lashes Out at UK Over Their Cancelling UN Security Meeting - Insisting Crimes Committed by Nationalist Battalions.- ENGLISH 040422
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281 views • April 04, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hits out at the U.K. for refusing to convene the United Nations Security Council. Russia had called for an urgent meeting, but the U.K., which currently chairs it, refused to convene it. (Russian with English subtitles)
Western countries have already blocked Russia's second proposal to convene the UN Security Council on the Ukrainian Butch.
This was announced by Lavrov. According to him, the West will try to dissolve the truth about the events in this city in demagoguery about the "nature of the Ukrainian crisis."
Russia will insist that the crimes of the Ukrainian troops are not left without consequences.
The Russian Federation will present materials on the situation in Bucha today at a special press conference at the UN, in New York.
"We will expose such fakes — just as we exposed the situation in early March, which we tried to present as a tragedy in the maternity hospital in Mariupol," Lavrov said.
The Russian Foreign Minister recalled the provocations of the "White Helmets" in Syria, comparing them with the provocation in Bucha.
"We will insist that the crimes committed by the AFU, led by nationalist battalions, are not left without consequences," the Russian Foreign Minister said.
Western countries have already blocked Russia's second proposal to convene the UN Security Council on the Ukrainian Butch.
This was announced by Lavrov. According to him, the West will try to dissolve the truth about the events in this city in demagoguery about the "nature of the Ukrainian crisis."
Russia will insist that the crimes of the Ukrainian troops are not left without consequences.
The Russian Federation will present materials on the situation in Bucha today at a special press conference at the UN, in New York.
"We will expose such fakes — just as we exposed the situation in early March, which we tried to present as a tragedy in the maternity hospital in Mariupol," Lavrov said.
The Russian Foreign Minister recalled the provocations of the "White Helmets" in Syria, comparing them with the provocation in Bucha.
"We will insist that the crimes committed by the AFU, led by nationalist battalions, are not left without consequences," the Russian Foreign Minister said.
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