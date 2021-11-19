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Do the smart thing, by getting rid of the smarts things
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183 views • November 19, 2021
Get rid of your phones, watch the video to see how they plan years ahead of time, and nothing is left for chance, no stone unturned. Get rid of the enslaving tools, sacrifice a little convenience and regain your freedom before you're locked into their virtual prison forever and ever.
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