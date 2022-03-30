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The State of the Surveillance State -Data Link Relay Towers
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43 views • March 30, 2022
Drone video of a Data Link Relay Tower in Duncanville, TX. They are all the way down highway 67 in this area. They relay the video from the cameras everywhere spying on you. It would hamper the States ability to view these cameras if anyone was to mess with them.
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