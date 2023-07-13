Russian paratroopers are mining approaches to Russian positions near Artyomovsk: footage of night operations.
Every night, paratroopers from Tula are setting up mines on the frontline of defense. Following recent attempts by the AFU to break through, it became necessary to refresh the minefields. The soldiers manually placed anti-tank and anti-personnel mine barriers, meter by meter. Over 400 mines were laid in just two hours.
The reliable protection of Russian positions was once again confirmed the following day when a significant number of nationalists and their vehicles, including those of Western origin, were detonated on the established minefields.
