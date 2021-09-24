Vaccine mandates and Nicki Minaj

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126 views • September 24, 2021
PowerfulJRE, September 23, 2021
Patrick Bet-David is an entrepreneur, author, and founder of Valuetainment: a multimedia company focusing on business and personal development. He's also the host of "The Bet-David Podcast."
Taken from JRE #1711 w/Patrick Bet-David:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0rmXfKitYD0fFoVznFS0gE
Patrick Bet-David is an entrepreneur, author, and founder of Valuetainment: a multimedia company focusing on business and personal development. He's also the host of "The Bet-David Podcast."
Taken from JRE #1711 w/Patrick Bet-David:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0rmXfKitYD0fFoVznFS0gE
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