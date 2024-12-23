Part 13 Battle Arms Bad Ass Lite and MagPul ESK Safety - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AmbGun's Ambi AR page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ambiar
A subscriber sent me the Battle Arms Bad Ass Lite 45/90 safety levers. And with Cabelas bucks, I landed a set of the 60/90 MagPul ESKs.
I love how the levers are secured on the Battle Arms and hoped to use the OD green levers with the new test and review ODG iron sights from Shaffer. But I found the safety cylinder was longer than any others I’ve tried, leaving a large gap between the lever and the lower. Terrific option if you had a thicker than normal lower. I’ll definitely revisit Battle Arms if they offer a conventional width cylinder.
I was really excited for the MagPul ESK, too, since it includes one short and two long levers. I thought “finally, someone accommodating the ambidextral gunfighter with the option of perfectly mirrored levers.”
The ESK polymer levers are secured with a unique keyed interface and polymer retaining pin. It LOOKs weak, but I presume it will prove MagPul reliable. I do think a 60 degree throw makes for a longer detent pin to safety barrel lifespan. Most 45 degree throws don’t have quite enough meat between detent stops to expect a long lifespan.
However, after getting the ESK installed, I was puzzled…why am I getting inconsistent results left handed vs right handed. Then I noticed that one of the long levers was tapered…not at all like the other long lever. This may be a good solution for those who are right handed OR left handed, but is not acceptable for the ambidextral gunfighter’s unconscious bilateral transfer of skill.
I could buy another set of MagPul ESK’s to have identical levers, but given the already premium price, I just could not “Ambidextral Gunfighter” endorse the MagPul ESK.
Since, for me, the safety is by far the most used control…using it multiple of times per magazine, I dejectedly removed the MagPul ESK and reverted back to the UTG ambi lever. I am considering another premium option where you can secure identical length levers. A Forthcoming episode on ambi safeties.