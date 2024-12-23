Part 13 Battle Arms Bad Ass Lite and MagPul ESK Safety - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

AmbGun's Ambi AR page

A subscriber sent me the Battle Arms Bad Ass Lite 45/90 safety levers. And with Cabelas bucks, I landed a set of the 60/90 MagPul ESKs.





I love how the levers are secured on the Battle Arms and hoped to use the OD green levers with the new test and review ODG iron sights from Shaffer. But I found the safety cylinder was longer than any others I’ve tried, leaving a large gap between the lever and the lower. Terrific option if you had a thicker than normal lower. I’ll definitely revisit Battle Arms if they offer a conventional width cylinder.





I was really excited for the MagPul ESK, too, since it includes one short and two long levers. I thought “finally, someone accommodating the ambidextral gunfighter with the option of perfectly mirrored levers.”





The ESK polymer levers are secured with a unique keyed interface and polymer retaining pin. It LOOKs weak, but I presume it will prove MagPul reliable. I do think a 60 degree throw makes for a longer detent pin to safety barrel lifespan. Most 45 degree throws don’t have quite enough meat between detent stops to expect a long lifespan.





However, after getting the ESK installed, I was puzzled…why am I getting inconsistent results left handed vs right handed. Then I noticed that one of the long levers was tapered…not at all like the other long lever. This may be a good solution for those who are right handed OR left handed, but is not acceptable for the ambidextral gunfighter’s unconscious bilateral transfer of skill.





I could buy another set of MagPul ESK’s to have identical levers, but given the already premium price, I just could not “Ambidextral Gunfighter” endorse the MagPul ESK.





Since, for me, the safety is by far the most used control…using it multiple of times per magazine, I dejectedly removed the MagPul ESK and reverted back to the UTG ambi lever. I am considering another premium option where you can secure identical length levers. A Forthcoming episode on ambi safeties.