Stills the Storm (God's protection)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The trials and tribulations of life come hard against us from all sides like a kayaker challenging the turmoil of whitewater. God will give us direction and keep us focused on the finish line. He is our protector and teacher through life if we will simple just pay attention listen to His words.