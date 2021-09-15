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Babylon is fallen: Adventist pastor says the SDA church faces collapse
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187 views • September 15, 2021
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Credits to E Último Yamada. Specials thanks to Mr. Brendan Coy, pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist church, for his candour and honesty concerning the bleak future of his church.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on September 15, 2021.
Mr. Brendan Coy, pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist church, believes that the SDA church is in for a rough ride in the near future. He believes that the SDA church is facing financial collapse because of its 501c3 government registered, tax-exempt status.
This video looks at the bleak outcome of the SDA church should it decide to remain a Sabbath-keeping church and the likelihood of the SDA’s General Conference deciding to accept SUNday as the mark the Vatican beast for the sake of mammon or money.
The SDA is a sinking chip spiritually-speaking. It’s become a worldly church which tolerates abortions at some of their hospitals and is part of the Vatican’s ecumenical, one world religion movement which will lead to the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast: SUNday rest and worship.
To all Adventists, don’t remain in a sinking ship. Obey God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 to come out of her my people. The SDA is NOT Babylon but has become a harlot daughter of the evil, pagan Babylonian Catholic church.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to E Último Yamada. Specials thanks to Mr. Brendan Coy, pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist church, for his candour and honesty concerning the bleak future of his church.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on September 15, 2021.
Mr. Brendan Coy, pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist church, believes that the SDA church is in for a rough ride in the near future. He believes that the SDA church is facing financial collapse because of its 501c3 government registered, tax-exempt status.
This video looks at the bleak outcome of the SDA church should it decide to remain a Sabbath-keeping church and the likelihood of the SDA’s General Conference deciding to accept SUNday as the mark the Vatican beast for the sake of mammon or money.
The SDA is a sinking chip spiritually-speaking. It’s become a worldly church which tolerates abortions at some of their hospitals and is part of the Vatican’s ecumenical, one world religion movement which will lead to the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast: SUNday rest and worship.
To all Adventists, don’t remain in a sinking ship. Obey God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 to come out of her my people. The SDA is NOT Babylon but has become a harlot daughter of the evil, pagan Babylonian Catholic church.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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