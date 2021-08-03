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Making Sense Out of Covid
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30 views • August 03, 2021
There is such massive disinformation and censorship about Covid and its "vaccine" that it is nearly impossible to know the real truth about the state of affairs. Dr. Len and Francesco share their perspectives on the false information and fake science used to create a medical dictatorship that are an infringement of our rights and an insult to our intelligence
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