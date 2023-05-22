How many teenagers eventually develop unspecified bipolar type one or two?

Attention teenagers! 📢

In this video Dr. David Miklowitz, a Professor of Psychiatry in the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the UCLA Semel Institute, and a Senior Clinical Research Fellow in the Department of Psychiatry at Oxford University reveals that Approximately 50% of teenagers eventually develop unspecified bipolar type one or two!

Trent explains that family history of bipolar disorder can increase your chances of developing the disorder 🚨

If you've noticed early signs of fluctuating moods and stability, it might be time to seek professional advice. Check out our latest episode where we delve into this topic and learn more about the link between family history and bipolar disorder 🧬🌡️

