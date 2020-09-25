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The David Knight Show (25September20 Full Show)
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41 views • September 25, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:28 Former Pfizer VP & Chief Science Officer exposes the fraud of “the novel” numbers and the fake “second wave”
— 00:22:03 Media taunts anti-mask Gov of MO for testing positive. But Louie Gohmert gets last laugh at COVID
— 00:35:38 Idaho church holds open outdoor worship service w/o masks. Three people arrested for “not showing ID”? Where does the 1A say it is conditional on showing ID?
— 00:51:02 LAPD arrests Prius driver for fleeing as mob was attacking. FL Gov DeSantis has the legal solution…a “stand your ground, run them down” proposal for those endangered by mobs. And there are other solutions in the proposal for the anarchy as well.
— 01:13:04 The new Speakeasy rises 100 yrs after the other prohibition. But watch out for snitches
— 01:23:31 The establishment laid a trap for Trump with the vaccine and he took it, becoming a cheerleader for doing it fast & big. Now they’re criticizing him for the crony capitalism and the dangerous approach
— 01:37:24 Trump booed for paying respect to Ginsberg. But what did Obama do with Scalia? And what is the dirty secret of Ginsberg exposed by her law clerks?
— 01:45:35 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about the endgame of the Trump coup — the 20th Amendment. Here’s how Democrats intend to use it.
— 01:54:48 Proctor - as we await Trump SCOTUS pick tomorrow, we look at what must happen with the court to bring back the Constitution
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:28 Former Pfizer VP & Chief Science Officer exposes the fraud of “the novel” numbers and the fake “second wave”
— 00:22:03 Media taunts anti-mask Gov of MO for testing positive. But Louie Gohmert gets last laugh at COVID
— 00:35:38 Idaho church holds open outdoor worship service w/o masks. Three people arrested for “not showing ID”? Where does the 1A say it is conditional on showing ID?
— 00:51:02 LAPD arrests Prius driver for fleeing as mob was attacking. FL Gov DeSantis has the legal solution…a “stand your ground, run them down” proposal for those endangered by mobs. And there are other solutions in the proposal for the anarchy as well.
— 01:13:04 The new Speakeasy rises 100 yrs after the other prohibition. But watch out for snitches
— 01:23:31 The establishment laid a trap for Trump with the vaccine and he took it, becoming a cheerleader for doing it fast & big. Now they’re criticizing him for the crony capitalism and the dangerous approach
— 01:37:24 Trump booed for paying respect to Ginsberg. But what did Obama do with Scalia? And what is the dirty secret of Ginsberg exposed by her law clerks?
— 01:45:35 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about the endgame of the Trump coup — the 20th Amendment. Here’s how Democrats intend to use it.
— 01:54:48 Proctor - as we await Trump SCOTUS pick tomorrow, we look at what must happen with the court to bring back the Constitution
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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