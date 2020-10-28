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ΚΑΝΕ ΚΟΥΡΑΓΙΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΜΟΥ!
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105 views • October 28, 2020
Προσδοκώ Ανάσταση Ελλάδος Και Ζωήν Του Μέλλοντος Αιώνος, ΑΜΗΝ🙏
Ἀναστὰς ὁ Ἰησοῦς ἀπὸ τοῦ τάφου καθὼς προεῖπεν, ἔδωκεν ἡμῖν τὴν αἰώνιον ζωὴν καὶ μέγα ἔλεος.🙏
ΟΧΙ...
...ΔΕΝ ΣΥΝΑΙΝΩ με οτιδήποτε εκτός Ορθόδοξης Χριστιανικής Πίστεως!
Ἀναστὰς ὁ Ἰησοῦς ἀπὸ τοῦ τάφου καθὼς προεῖπεν, ἔδωκεν ἡμῖν τὴν αἰώνιον ζωὴν καὶ μέγα ἔλεος.🙏
ΟΧΙ...
...ΔΕΝ ΣΥΝΑΙΝΩ με οτιδήποτε εκτός Ορθόδοξης Χριστιανικής Πίστεως!
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