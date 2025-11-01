© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MTV Cancels Ridiculousness After 14 Years | Rob Dyrdek Show Ends
Description
After 14 years and 46 seasons, MTV has canceled the viral comedy clip series Ridiculousness hosted by Rob Dyrdek. The show’s laugh-out-loud internet fails and celebrity guests made it a cultural icon. Reruns will continue into 2026 while MTV shifts to fresh programming.
Hashtags
#Ridiculousness #MTV #RobDyrdek #ComedyClips #ViralVideos #TVCancellation #EntertainmentNews #PopCulture