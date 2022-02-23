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QUEEN AMERICA'S DOWNFALL
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23 views • February 23, 2022
America is being destroyed. Reach out to the Lord Jesus Christ for there is no other Savior. Politics, vaccines, wars, plagues, earth quakes, famine and death is coming. To you who endure to the end your suffering, labors of love, sacrifice is not in vain. You will reign with Christ forever.
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