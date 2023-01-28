https://gettr.com/post/p26i7qa30f3

01/25/2023 Natalie Winters: American media outlets are full of people with deep ties to the CCP. An example of that is Orville Schell, who headlined the CUSEF events sponsored by CCP’s united front, published in Mother Jones telling The New Clinton administration back in the 90s to go visit China to give the Chinese Communist Party premiers the respect that they deserved. They are just proxies for the Chinese Communist Party.





01/25/2023 娜塔莉·温特斯：美国媒体充斥着与中共关系深厚的人。夏伟（Orville Schell）就是一个例子，他是中共统一战线主办的中美交流基金会活动中的主要人物。上世纪90年代，他在《琼斯母亲》上发表的一项民意调查，建议克林顿政府访问中共国，并给予中共国总理应得的尊重。他们实际上就是中共的代理人。





